Michigan reports 680 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 680 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,623 deaths and 113,863 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 571 new cases reported. The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 924 new cases reported. *The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,825 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 488 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 713 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

