Michigan reports 680 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

There have been at least 6,623 deaths and 113,863 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,623 deaths and 113,863 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 680 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 571 new cases reported. The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 924 new cases reported. *The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,825 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 488 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 713 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

