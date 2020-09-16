Medical Moment: A new treatment for rare thyroid cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a rare thyroid cancer with very few effective treatments, until now.

Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, how a brand-new class of drugs and a family’s relentless pursuit for a treatment saved this young man’s life.

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month.

If it’s caught early, 90% of all patients recover, but for those with a rare form, there’s only a few options.

Tonight, Martie Salt is introducing us to the first young man in the country who is being treated with a life-saving drug, which was at first, only for adults.

Tanner is now a sophomore at Kent State, majoring in psychology.

Retevmo was approved in May for people with non-small cell lung cancer, and two types of thyroid cancer.

Tanner will need to be on it for the rest of his life to keep the cancer at bay.

