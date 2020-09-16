Advertisement

Medical Moment: A new treatment for rare thyroid cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a rare thyroid cancer with very few effective treatments, until now.

Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, how a brand-new class of drugs and a family’s relentless pursuit for a treatment saved this young man’s life.

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month.

If it’s caught early, 90% of all patients recover, but for those with a rare form, there’s only a few options.

Tonight, Martie Salt is introducing us to the first young man in the country who is being treated with a life-saving drug, which was at first, only for adults.

Tanner is now a sophomore at Kent State, majoring in psychology.

Retevmo was approved in May for people with non-small cell lung cancer, and two types of thyroid cancer.

Tanner will need to be on it for the rest of his life to keep the cancer at bay.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend small businesses receive grants

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend leaders awarded Small Business Resiliency Grants to over 50 local small businesses.

News

LaPorte experiences influx of lakefront housing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
The city of LaPorte will be seeing an influx of housing near its lakefronts within the next year.

Michigan

Cass County corrections officer dies from motorcycle accident injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Cass County corrections officer has died from injuries during a motorcycle crash in July.

News

Indiana State Police investigate Mishawaka home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police issued a warrant as part of an investigation into a house on Ironwood and Donald Street.

Latest News

Forecast

Chillier weather coming...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It's not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that's the forecast at the moment. Now, I'm sure we'll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

Making A Difference

Coasson Inc. making funerals possible during the pandemic with reimagined hearse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
When Coasson Inc. got into business three years ago, they were already challenging the idea of a traditional hearse. Now their innovations are overcoming the barriers that come with having a visitation or funeral during the pandemic.

News

Wi-Fi coming to Mishawaka parks, families in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A federal grant will help provide Wi-Fi in Mishawaka parks and home internet to families in need.

News

Secret Sisters Society hosts annual style show virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A long-standing tradition continues this week, both online and in style.

Indiana

Majority of COVID cases in children are from teens/college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
While hospitalization rates continue to remain low among children, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is reminding everyone that children and young adults can still be vulnerable to the coronavirus.

News

Majority of COVID cases in children are from teens/college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
While hospitalization rates continue to remain low among children, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is reminding everyone that children and young adults can still be vulnerable to the coronavirus.