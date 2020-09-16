Majority of COVID cases in children are from teens/college students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While hospitalization rates continue to remain low among children, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is reminding everyone that children and young adults can still be vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In the past month, 62% of the cases among students have come from college students, followed by high schoolers.

Dr. Box says it’s because of their behavior.

“Peer to peer transmissions is occurring more frequently and teenagers in young adults,” Dr. Box said. “This is likely because these age groups are less likely to observe social distancing, don’t wear their masks regularly and have larger social bubbles.”

Dr. Box says the school dashboard detailing cases is expected to launch in the next couple of weeks.

