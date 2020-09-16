Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: South Florida at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

(If you can’t view the poll above, please click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on 16.2 (Antenna TV) from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, right before South Florida and Notre Dame take the field.

NOTE: Due to NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Open, this week’s football game will not be televised on WNDU. Instead, you’ll be able to watch it on the USA Network beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Week 1: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%