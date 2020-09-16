LaPorte experiences influx of lakefront housing

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of LaPorte will be seeing an influx of housing near its lakefronts within the next year.

16 News Now spoke with the city’s mayor today to learn more about how these new developments line up with his goals in office.

“Living the lake life,” said LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody.

This could be considered the new slogan for LaPorte as new lakefront housing developments are in the works.

For Mayor Dermody, this lines up well with his goal of increasing the city’s population to 30,000 by 2030.

“We’re going to be developing housing, it’s our number one goal here, of all types so that everybody who wants to make a life here better in LaPorte has the opportunity to do so,” Dermody said.

One project is The Banks, which will consist of 200 high-end apartments off of Truesdell Avenue.

More housing, as well as office space, is planned off of McClung Road and Eastshore Parkway.

There are also plans for townhomes set to be built alongside Fishtrap Lake in LaPorte.

“If you were to look across the city of LaPorte right now, you’d be hard-pressed to find any townhomes that would be available for purchase or for lease. So, we’re excited about that portion of the project,” Executive Director of LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership Bert Cook said.

Cook says there has been a problem with new businesses coming to the city, hiring people and then those people not being able to find the housing that they want.

“Creating those opportunities within our community also helps us attract companies but then keep those people here so that they’re spending money in our grocery stores, gas stations, putting their kids through our schools and ultimately becoming a big portion of our economy,” Cook said.

While The Banks development is expected to be done by 2022, Cook says some of the other housing developments should be done within the next year.

“We’re excited. By spring of next year, we’ll start to see some new units becoming available,” Cook said.

“When people look at northern Indiana and southern Michigan, I’m not sure why there’d be any other place to go other than LaPorte,” Dermody said.

This is a story that we will continue to monitor as these new housing and office developments are built.

