Advertisement

LaPorte experiences influx of lakefront housing

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of LaPorte will be seeing an influx of housing near its lakefronts within the next year.

16 News Now spoke with the city’s mayor today to learn more about how these new developments line up with his goals in office.

“Living the lake life,” said LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody.

This could be considered the new slogan for LaPorte as new lakefront housing developments are in the works.

For Mayor Dermody, this lines up well with his goal of increasing the city’s population to 30,000 by 2030.

“We’re going to be developing housing, it’s our number one goal here, of all types so that everybody who wants to make a life here better in LaPorte has the opportunity to do so,” Dermody said.

One project is The Banks, which will consist of 200 high-end apartments off of Truesdell Avenue.

More housing, as well as office space, is planned off of McClung Road and Eastshore Parkway.

There are also plans for townhomes set to be built alongside Fishtrap Lake in LaPorte.

“If you were to look across the city of LaPorte right now, you’d be hard-pressed to find any townhomes that would be available for purchase or for lease. So, we’re excited about that portion of the project,” Executive Director of LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership Bert Cook said.

Cook says there has been a problem with new businesses coming to the city, hiring people and then those people not being able to find the housing that they want.

“Creating those opportunities within our community also helps us attract companies but then keep those people here so that they’re spending money in our grocery stores, gas stations, putting their kids through our schools and ultimately becoming a big portion of our economy,” Cook said.

While The Banks development is expected to be done by 2022, Cook says some of the other housing developments should be done within the next year.

“We’re excited. By spring of next year, we’ll start to see some new units becoming available,” Cook said.

“When people look at northern Indiana and southern Michigan, I’m not sure why there’d be any other place to go other than LaPorte,” Dermody said.

This is a story that we will continue to monitor as these new housing and office developments are built.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend small businesses receive grants

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend leaders awarded Small Business Resiliency Grants to over 50 local small businesses.

Michigan

Cass County corrections officer dies from motorcycle accident injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Cass County corrections officer has died from injuries during a motorcycle crash in July.

News

Indiana State Police investigate Mishawaka home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police issued a warrant as part of an investigation into a house on Ironwood and Donald Street.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: A new treatment for rare thyroid cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Martie Salt is introducing us to the first young man in the country who is being treated with a life-saving drug, which was at first, only for adults.

Latest News

Forecast

Chillier weather coming...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It's not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that's the forecast at the moment. Now, I'm sure we'll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

Making A Difference

Coasson Inc. making funerals possible during the pandemic with reimagined hearse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
When Coasson Inc. got into business three years ago, they were already challenging the idea of a traditional hearse. Now their innovations are overcoming the barriers that come with having a visitation or funeral during the pandemic.

News

Wi-Fi coming to Mishawaka parks, families in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A federal grant will help provide Wi-Fi in Mishawaka parks and home internet to families in need.

News

Secret Sisters Society hosts annual style show virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A long-standing tradition continues this week, both online and in style.

Indiana

Majority of COVID cases in children are from teens/college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
While hospitalization rates continue to remain low among children, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is reminding everyone that children and young adults can still be vulnerable to the coronavirus.

News

Majority of COVID cases in children are from teens/college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
While hospitalization rates continue to remain low among children, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is reminding everyone that children and young adults can still be vulnerable to the coronavirus.