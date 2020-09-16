Landfall: Hurricane Sally officially crashes into the Alabama coast

Hurricane Sally has made landfall as a Category 2 storm. Sustained winds over 105mph & catastrophic flooding are the main concerns. In a storm of this nature, it’s not about the wind, itself, but the debris whipping around IN the wind. Deadly projectiles of roofing tiles, shingles, tree branches and more will puncture homes and buildings around Pensacola, Florida while nearly 30″ of rainfall adds up.

Major concerns surrounding Sally are attributed to how slow the storm is moving. At just 2mph, the typical stride of a human is faster than the hurricane. Sally and has essentially parked itself over the coastal region, dumping enormous amounts of rain and raising the threat of devastating floods.

According to poweroutage.us, nearly half-a-million customers are without power in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

According to reports from the scene, transformers are blowing up in Mobile, Alabama as levels drop on the Mobile River due to strong winds displacing the water.

