Indiana State Police investigate Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a large police presence in a Mishawaka neighborhood this morning.

Indiana State Police issued a warrant as part of an investigation into a house on Ironwood and Donald Street.

A police spokesman said some drug evidence was gathered, and information will be given to the prosecutor’s office for potential charges.

No arrests were made.

We’ll be sure to follow this story and provide updates once they become available.

