Indiana reports 624 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.7%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 624 more coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,247 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 107,809 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 755 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,249 new cases were reported.

Saturday : 17 more deaths, and 1,076 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,282 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 764 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,828 (+26) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,139 (+23) cases and 106 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,336 (+8) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,156 (+6) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 972 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 628 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 229 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 227 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 112 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

