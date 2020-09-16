Hazy sunshine over Michiana Wednesday

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50s. Smoke from California, Oregon, Washington wildfires will appear in our skies.

Life-threatening currents are possible on Lake Michigan, especially near piers and breakwalls. Those visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.

A slight chance of showers across most of Michiana just after dinnertime. Highs in the low 80s. Very summer-like and pleasant, otherwise.

TONIGHT:

Rain on the radar from 9pm until 1am. Few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm activity. We go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Lows in the middle 50s. The passing front helps us to cool off into the day Thursday.

TOMORROW:

Dry, cool, comfortable. High temperatures in the upper 60s! A more Fall-like pattern into the end of this week.

