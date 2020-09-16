Gov. Whitmer ecourages Michiganders to make voting plan now

Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to encourage Michiganders to get out and vote this election season.

She says the time is now to make a plan.

There are several options-- voting at home or absentee by mail, delivering your vote in person at your local clerk’s office or at a poling place on Election Day.

Governor Whitmer says no matter how you choose to exercise your right to vote, it’s important to make a plan today.

Volunteers at poling places will be wearing face masks and disinfecting poling stations between voters use.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.