Gov. Whitmer ecourages Michiganders to make voting plan now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to encourage Michiganders to get out and vote this election season.
She says the time is now to make a plan.
There are several options-- voting at home or absentee by mail, delivering your vote in person at your local clerk’s office or at a poling place on Election Day.
Governor Whitmer says no matter how you choose to exercise your right to vote, it’s important to make a plan today.
Volunteers at poling places will be wearing face masks and disinfecting poling stations between voters use.
