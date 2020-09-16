Advertisement

Dunning pitches White Sox past Twins for 6th straight win

The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Dane Dunning pitched seven effective innings, Luis Robert had a key two-run single and the Chicago White Sox strengthened their hold on the AL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Dunning permitted one earned run and three hits in by far the biggest of his five major league starts. Chicago posted its sixth straight win and moved three games ahead of second-place Minnesota, which won the AL Central last year. The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly calls Tommy Rees “poised” after first game as offensive coordinator

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says he liked what he saw from Rees in Game 1.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly “blessed” to have four-year extension and still hopes to win national championship

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he still has the energy, the enthusiasm and the want to, to lead the Notre Dame football program.

Notre Dame

Kyren Williams named ACC Running Back of the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Williams recorded an FBS-leading 205 all-purpose yards.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football team to test players daily for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame announced today that two players tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fake punt proved to be a risky reward for the Irish

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish came out on top against Duke on Saturday but fans may have been a littler nervous after a slow first quarter.But then things started to turn around after one risky play.

Notre Dame

Book adjusting to new receivers

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Given how hectic the off season was, it wasn’t necessarily a bug surprise the Notre Dame offense got off to a slow start on Saturday in their 27-13 win over Duke.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly’s contract extended through 2024

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
At the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s game, Notre Dame announced that Brian Kelly had agreed to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Notre Dame

Daelin Hayes shines on and off the field

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
This summer Hayes rose as a leader in Notre Dame’s social justice movement, using his platform to give voice to the sobering reality he and many of his teammates face.

Notre Dame

Kelly proud of Notre Dame’s composure heading into game day

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It’s very clear, the preparation for this season has been unlike any other.