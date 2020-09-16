Advertisement

Chillier weather coming...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It’s not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that’s the forecast at the moment. Now, I’m sure we’ll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

Tonight: Evening shower or sprinkle in spots...then partly cloudy. Low: 56, Wind: Var 5-10

Thursday: Some clouds early, then sunny and cooler. High: 68, Wind: NNE 8-16

Thursday night: Clear and turning chilly. Low: 44

Friday: Lots of sunshine and remaining rather chilly. High: 63

