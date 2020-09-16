Cass County corrections officer dies from motorcycle accident injuries
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Sad new developments to pass along.
A Cass County corrections officer has died from injuries during a motorcycle crash in July.
Rachel Wallace was employed at the sheriff’s office for five years as a corrections officer.
Rachel leaves behind a husband, a ten-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.
Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.