Cass County corrections officer dies from motorcycle accident injuries

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Sad new developments to pass along.

A Cass County corrections officer has died from injuries during a motorcycle crash in July.

Rachel Wallace was employed at the sheriff’s office for five years as a corrections officer.

Rachel leaves behind a husband, a ten-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.