Advertisement

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

AP
AP(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 24 with an eight-game schedule for each team.

The Big Ten says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports.

Back in August, the conference voted to postpone fall sports. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Dunning pitches White Sox past Twins for 6th straight win

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012.

Mlb

Miguel Cabrera homers to help Tigers beat Royals 6-0

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Boyd bounced back with a strong performance, throwing five-plus scoreless innings and giving up just two hits.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly calls Tommy Rees “poised” after first game as offensive coordinator

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says he liked what he saw from Rees in Game 1.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly “blessed” to have four-year extension and still hopes to win national championship

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he still has the energy, the enthusiasm and the want to, to lead the Notre Dame football program.

Notre Dame

Kyren Williams named ACC Running Back of the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Williams recorded an FBS-leading 205 all-purpose yards.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football team to test players daily for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame announced today that two players tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

Sports

Notre Dame football team to test players daily for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
Notre Dame football team to test players daily for COVID-19

Sports

Brian Kelly “blessed” to have four-year extension and still hopes to win national championship

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Brian Kelly “blessed” to have four-year extension and still hopes to win national championship