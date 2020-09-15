Teachers find creative way to connect with students

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers at Mary Frank Elementary School in Granger have come up with a creative way to show their faces to students.

Of course, because of the pandemic, teachers are required to wear masks when they teach, which can make it hard for some students to connect with their teachers.

Well, these teachers have put pictures of their unmasked faces on t-shirts so their students can tell what they look like.

Mary Frank Elementary School shared this picture on their Facebook page.

