String of thefts prompts warning from St. Joseph County Police

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is shedding light on a number of thefts that happened over the weekend.

This map highlights a number of burglaries, thefts, and auto thefts that happened between Thursday and yesterday in St. Joseph County.

County police say these were incidents of unlocked cars, items left in cars, or open garage doors.

Many markers are right along State Road 933, which county police calls a hotspot for vehicle thefts.

“It happens to everybody. It doesn’t matter where you are in the county or the city, it happens. There are people out every night looking into cars. I’ve had people walk up to my squad car, and how do I know that? Because I see the footprints in the snow. So, they’ll walk up to any car and check,” said Dave Sult, St. Joseph County Police Detective Bureau Captain.

To help avoid this happening to you:

- Make sure to keep your car locked,

- Don’t leave anything valuable in your car,

- Keep your garage door closed,

- Look out for your neighbors by letting them know if their garage door is left open.

