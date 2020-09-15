Advertisement

Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer

A bit of smoke in our air from California’s wildfires
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TODAY:

A crisp, cool start to the day. Temperatures rise into the middle 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. A picture perfect afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Remaining dry with mainly clear skies. Low in the middle 50s.

TOMORROW:

Mainly sunny and dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Showers developing in a weak band to our north, dragging moisture through Michiana around 10pm.

