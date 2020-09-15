Notre Dame reports 6 more coronavirus cases

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 6 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 660 positive cases from 11,780 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 615 undergraduates, 34 graduate students and 11 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 46 active cases and 614 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.8%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

