Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 6 more coronavirus cases

Notre Dame estimates that there are 46 active cases and 614 people who have recovered.
Notre Dame estimates that there are 46 active cases and 614 people who have recovered.(ND.edu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 6 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 660 positive cases from 11,780 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 615 undergraduates, 34 graduate students and 11 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 46 active cases and 614 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.8%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 758 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

Latest News

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

Coronavirus

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

National Politics

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.

National Politics

Trump hosts indoor event with few masks, no social distancing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump defies warnings from health experts and continues to hold indoor campaign events amid the coronavirus pandemic.