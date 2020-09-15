New manufacturing center coming to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County held a groundbreaking today for a new manufacturing center.

The center will be in Plymouth and will be the area’s largest manufacturing center.

These kinds of centers speed up the process for a new business to bring operations and more jobs to the area and strengthen the local economy.

“Over the last two years I’ve seen a great growth in this county through our grassroots theme, partnerships. The county and the city all working together for the greater good of Marshall County, and this is just another thing that we can be proud of out here in Marshall County,” said Kevin Overymyer, president of the Marshall County Commissioners.

The center will have easy access to US 30 and 31 and will include access to high speed fibers.

