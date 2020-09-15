Advertisement

Michigan reports 571 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

There have been at least 6,612 deaths and 113,183 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 571 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,612 deaths and 113,183 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 924 new cases reported. *The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 783 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,811 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 480 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 711 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

