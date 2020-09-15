Medical Moment: The next generation of artificial limbs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This is the next generation of artificial limbs.

Restoring the sense of touch to limbs that no longer exist.

Details next in today’s Medical Moment.

There are nearly two million people in the U.S. who are living without a limb.

And about half of all amputees with powered prosthesis don’t use them.

But as Martie Salt reports, now the first amputees are experiencing the sense of touch.

The doctor recently won a million-dollar career development award from the VA to continue his work.

He’s started a company called Point Designs that focuses on prosthetic fingers.

He hopes to create artificial limbs that function and feel like real body parts.

