Layoffs coming to LaPorte’s Howmet Aerospace

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Layoffs are coming to Howmet Aerospace’s LaPorte facility in the next two months.

The company was forced to permanently lay off 115 employees between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2

But due to a recent unexpected cancellation of customer orders, it’s forced to lay off another 150 employees in two phases.

The first group of about 85 employees will be laid off beginning Oct. 1.

The second group of about 65 employees will be laid off beginning Nov. 4.

The company says it has been significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

