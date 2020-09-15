Kyren Williams named ACC Running Back of the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After his first collegiate start, Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams has been named the ACC Running Back of the week.

Williams recorded an FBS-leading 205 all-purpose yards, including 112 yards rushing and 93 yards receiving. Williams was the first Notre Dame running back since at least 1996 to reach the 90-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in a single game.

Williams and the Irish are back in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday to take on South Florida. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on USA Network.

