Indiana reports 758 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 758 more coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,235 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 107,229 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 755 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,249 new cases were reported.

Saturday : 17 more deaths, and 1,076 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,282 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 764 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,804 (+34) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,117 (+58) cases and 105 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,328 (+7) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,150 (+3) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 966 (+3) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 627 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 228 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 226 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 112 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

