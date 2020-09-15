Advertisement

Hurricane Sally set to make landfall late Tuesday

Flooding concern increases as storm slows to just 2mph
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Sally has slowed down to a snails' pace. Moving northwest at just 2mph, it’s going to take a long time to make official landfall. Because of how slow the storm is moving, flooding potential has increased exponentially for Florida’s panhandle, and southern Mississippi and Alabama. New Orleans will be spared from a direct hit. A life-threatening storm surge is possible, peaking at 6-9 feet along the Stateline between Mississippi and Alabama. Rainfall totals in excess of 15″ possible.

Hurricane Paulette has already started to turn back out towards open water. There will be no impact on the continental US from this system.

Tropical Storm Teddy is moving towards Bermuda as Tropical Storm Vicky follows directly into Teddy’s path.

Another tropical wave off the coat of Africa has a 50% chance of developing into an organized cyclone.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer.

News

Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The majority of damage was in the attic of the home.

News

String of thefts prompts warning from St. Joseph County Police

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The St. Joseph County Police Department is shedding light on a number of thefts that happened over the weekend.

News

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Latest News

Crime

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
St. Joseph County Assistant Commander David Wells confirms the shooter responsible for shooting and killing a man at University Park Mall on Saturday was not alone.

News

UP Mall Shooting: “All of the sudden I heard three, pop, pop, pop.”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Lori Jacob says she was just about to try on a pair of capris when a fun day shopping turned into terror.

News

More students wanting to pursue teaching careers at local universities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Bethel University and IU South Bend experts think the pandemic could be inspiring students to become teachers.

Forecast

Sunshine along with smoke

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STRANGE LOOK TO THE SKY... If it weren't for the forest fires out west, and the direction of the Jet Stream, we would have had a "blue sky" type of day with lots of sunshine today. But, because of the smoke in the upper atmosphere, we have had a day with "hazy" sunshine. And more than likely, with only slight shifts in those upper level winds, we'll continue to see that hazy look off and on all week. Temperatures will warm up a bit the next 2 days, then cool down big time for the end of the week. We may even see some lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which is close to the level for light frost. We'll be keeping an eye on that...and Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Sally are NOT expected to affect our weather at all...

Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopens after pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
After being forced to close during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopened Monday to a limited number of Club members.

Indiana

Meth bust in LaGrange County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is in jail after police say he took meth and started hallucinating before shooting up his own home.