Hurricane Sally set to make landfall late Tuesday

Hurricane Sally has slowed down to a snails' pace. Moving northwest at just 2mph, it’s going to take a long time to make official landfall. Because of how slow the storm is moving, flooding potential has increased exponentially for Florida’s panhandle, and southern Mississippi and Alabama. New Orleans will be spared from a direct hit. A life-threatening storm surge is possible, peaking at 6-9 feet along the Stateline between Mississippi and Alabama. Rainfall totals in excess of 15″ possible.

Hurricane Paulette has already started to turn back out towards open water. There will be no impact on the continental US from this system.

Tropical Storm Teddy is moving towards Bermuda as Tropical Storm Vicky follows directly into Teddy’s path.

Another tropical wave off the coat of Africa has a 50% chance of developing into an organized cyclone.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.