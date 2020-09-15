Advertisement

Crews respond to South Bend house fire

Emergency crews respond to a fire on Jane Street in South Bend.
Emergency crews respond to a fire on Jane Street in South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 20000 block of Jane Street in South Bend on Monday night.

Crews responded to the call around 10 p.m.

The majority of damage was in the attic of the home.

As of about 11:30 p.m., the fire was out, and the crew was working on keeping hot spots out.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and crews will be monitoring the house throughout the night.

There will be an investigation tomorrow.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

String of thefts prompts warning from St. Joseph County Police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
The St. Joseph County Police Department is shedding light on a number of thefts that happened over the weekend.

News

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Crime

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
St. Joseph County Assistant Commander David Wells confirms the shooter responsible for shooting and killing a man at University Park Mall on Saturday was not alone.

News

UP Mall Shooting: “All of the sudden I heard three, pop, pop, pop.”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Lori Jacob says she was just about to try on a pair of capris when a fun day shopping turned into terror.

Latest News

News

More students wanting to pursue teaching careers at local universities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Bethel University and IU South Bend experts think the pandemic could be inspiring students to become teachers.

Forecast

Sunshine along with smoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STRANGE LOOK TO THE SKY... If it weren't for the forest fires out west, and the direction of the Jet Stream, we would have had a "blue sky" type of day with lots of sunshine today. But, because of the smoke in the upper atmosphere, we have had a day with "hazy" sunshine. And more than likely, with only slight shifts in those upper level winds, we'll continue to see that hazy look off and on all week. Temperatures will warm up a bit the next 2 days, then cool down big time for the end of the week. We may even see some lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which is close to the level for light frost. We'll be keeping an eye on that...and Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Sally are NOT expected to affect our weather at all...

Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopens after pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
After being forced to close during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopened Monday to a limited number of Club members.

Indiana

Meth bust in LaGrange County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is in jail after police say he took meth and started hallucinating before shooting up his own home.

Indiana

Trial scheduled for woman charged in child neglect case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One of five people charged in a child neglect case makes an appearance in court.

Indiana

Police investigating Michigan City hit-and-run

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan City Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run the seriously hurt a pedestrian.