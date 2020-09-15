Crews respond to South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 20000 block of Jane Street in South Bend on Monday night.

Crews responded to the call around 10 p.m.

The majority of damage was in the attic of the home.

As of about 11:30 p.m., the fire was out, and the crew was working on keeping hot spots out.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and crews will be monitoring the house throughout the night.

There will be an investigation tomorrow.

No one was injured.

