Advertisement

Hazy sunshine continues

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SHOT OF CHILLY AIR... We’ve been talking about this for a while now...the chillier air coming our way later this week. I’m now expecting a high of only 63 Friday and 65 Saturday...but each day will be mostly sunny. And I can’t rule out lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which can bean a touch of frost in spots. It will warm up a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, very little chance. We have a tiny chance for a shower Wednesday evening, then a possible shower or thundershower by Wednesday or Thursday of “next” week...

Tonight: Clear, but hazy...rather cool later. Low: 54, Wind: SSW 4-8

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine and a bit warmer. High: 80, Wind: WSW 5-10

Wednesday night: Slight chance for an evening shower, then partly cloudy. Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 68

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Hurricane Sally set to make landfall late Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous hurricane season continues in the Atlantic

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Sally 9-15-2020 Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU

Updated: 9 hours ago
Flooding concern increases as Hurricane Sally slows to just 2mph

News

Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 9-15-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dry, calm conditions across Michiana Tuesday

Forecast

Sunshine along with smoke

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STRANGE LOOK TO THE SKY... If it weren't for the forest fires out west, and the direction of the Jet Stream, we would have had a "blue sky" type of day with lots of sunshine today. But, because of the smoke in the upper atmosphere, we have had a day with "hazy" sunshine. And more than likely, with only slight shifts in those upper level winds, we'll continue to see that hazy look off and on all week. Temperatures will warm up a bit the next 2 days, then cool down big time for the end of the week. We may even see some lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which is close to the level for light frost. We'll be keeping an eye on that...and Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Sally are NOT expected to affect our weather at all...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT

News

Five named storms churn through the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Sally gears up for landfall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A very active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

News

Tracking storms in the Gulf of Mexico with possible impacts here in Michiana

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A dry start to the week with clear skies and cool temperatures

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-14-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT
Tracking Tropical Storm Sally in your First Alert Forecast