Hazy sunshine continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SHOT OF CHILLY AIR... We’ve been talking about this for a while now...the chillier air coming our way later this week. I’m now expecting a high of only 63 Friday and 65 Saturday...but each day will be mostly sunny. And I can’t rule out lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which can bean a touch of frost in spots. It will warm up a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, very little chance. We have a tiny chance for a shower Wednesday evening, then a possible shower or thundershower by Wednesday or Thursday of “next” week...

Tonight: Clear, but hazy...rather cool later. Low: 54, Wind: SSW 4-8

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine and a bit warmer. High: 80, Wind: WSW 5-10

Wednesday night: Slight chance for an evening shower, then partly cloudy. Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 68

