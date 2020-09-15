Advertisement

Goshen schools continuing with back-to-school plan despite data errors

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A data error is not changing learning recommendations for Goshen Community Schools.

Superintendent Steven Hope told board members a previous presentation said the COVID positivity rate for Elkhart County was around 5%, when it was actually holding steady at 9-10%.

Still, The Goshen News says the mistake is not impacting Hope’s recommendation to bring more students back for in-person classes.

Goshen schools will advance to the next stage of their reopening plan on Sept. 21, bringing back high school students in phases.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

New manufacturing center coming to Plymouth

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Marshall County held a groundbreaking today for a new manufacturing center.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 571 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,612 deaths and 113,183 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Indiana

Arrest made in police department pension theft investigation

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
An arrest has been made in a Michigan City Police Department pension theft investigation.

Michigan

Black Lives Matter street mural rejected in St. Joseph

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city commission of St. Joseph, Michigan, has rejected a proposed Black Lives Matter street mural.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 6 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame estimates that there are 46 active cases and 614 people who have recovered.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 758 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

News

EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make.

Michigan

Lawmakers, Whitmer reach budget framework with no K-12 cuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to a budget framework, saying there will be no cuts to K-12 schools or municipalities despite the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on tax revenues.

Michigan

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved by the state Senate.

News

East Race rafting ends for the season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sunday was the last day to rent rafts from South Bend Venue Parks & Arts to go rafting on the East Race.