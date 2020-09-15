Goshen schools continuing with back-to-school plan despite data errors

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A data error is not changing learning recommendations for Goshen Community Schools.

Superintendent Steven Hope told board members a previous presentation said the COVID positivity rate for Elkhart County was around 5%, when it was actually holding steady at 9-10%.

Still, The Goshen News says the mistake is not impacting Hope’s recommendation to bring more students back for in-person classes.

Goshen schools will advance to the next stage of their reopening plan on Sept. 21, bringing back high school students in phases.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.