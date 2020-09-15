Friend mourns victim of deadly stabbing in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homicide investigators have a person of interest in the death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix, who was found dead over the weekend a block away from her South Bend home.

“After this happened, I’m still in shock,” said friend Bobbi Fein. “This still highly angers and upsets me.”

Police found her body sometime around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue. Fein said Minix lived in the 900 block of Victoria Street. St. Joseph County Metro Homicide reports Minix was stabbed to death.

It had been a comeback season for Catherine, who went by “Cat”: Fein says her friend left a physically abusive relationship this past spring and was regaining strength.

“[I] was so proud of her. I’m not kidding, it was like she was right there at that finish line,” Fein said.

A mother to two daughters, Minix is remembered by Fein for her big heart. She loved animals, children, and would give a voice to others.

“She had a soft spot and big heart for people with disabilities. You know, I mean, she was not going to let somebody pick on somebody like that,” said Bobbi.

Now Bobbi feels called to stand up for Cat and share her story.

“I don’t care if it takes me two days, six months, two years. I will get justice for my friend. I will get justice for her, for her children,” she said.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a candlelight vigil is taking place outside 930 Victoria Street to honor Minix. People interested in attending should bring their own candles.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.