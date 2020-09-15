Advertisement

EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

(MGN)
(MGN) (WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make.

Members of Congress from farm states have heavily lobbied President Donald Trump to reject the waiver requests for months.

Those representing oil producing states supported the waivers which were originally designed to help small refineries but were also granted by EPA in recent years to larger refineries.

The decision comes 50 days before the presidential election in which Trump needs support of farmers to help carry several Midwest states again.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Michigan

Lawmakers, Whitmer reach budget framework with no K-12 cuts

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to a budget framework, saying there will be no cuts to K-12 schools or municipalities despite the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on tax revenues.

Michigan

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved by the state Senate.

News

East Race rafting ends for the season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sunday was the last day to rent rafts from South Bend Venue Parks & Arts to go rafting on the East Race.

News

East Race rafting ends for the season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday was the last day to rent rafts from South Bend Venue Parks & Arts to go rafting on the East Race.

Latest News

News

Apple picking season underway at Stover’s in Berrien Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
You can pick to your heart's content at Stover's Farm Market & U-Pic in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

News

Hurricane Sally set to make landfall late Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous hurricane season continues in the Atlantic

News

Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer.

News

Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The majority of damage was in the attic of the home.

News

String of thefts prompts warning from St. Joseph County Police

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The St. Joseph County Police Department is shedding light on a number of thefts that happened over the weekend.

News

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting