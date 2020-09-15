Elkhart County Election Board prepares for upcoming election

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Election Board met in Goshen today to start preparing for the upcoming election.

There’s been some changes because of the pandemic.

Election board members say this year has been a bit overwhelming

To better accommodate, there will be several early voting centers this year with extended hours.

People will have the opportunity to vote at locations in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, and Middlebury.

The First Presbyterian Church in Goshen is a new option this year.

The election board says what has changed this year is the sheer volume of absentee voting by mail.

Members expect to mail over 8,000 ballots.

Normally in a primary it’s 1,800 ballots, and then for a general election it’s 3,400.

Board members say they believe people are fearful to go out in public this year because of the virus.

“Logistically it is a nightmare when it comes to getting things set up. Finding locations was difficult this spring, this fall has been a little easier going back to our normal locations. We have additional equipment, the PPE we need to send out for the vote center staff, plastic shields have to be set up. We used to be able to set up a vote center in about 40 minutes, now it takes closer to an hour,” said Christopher Anderson, Elkhart County Clerk.

Ballots need to be returned to the election board by noon on election day.

They start counting them that morning.

Election board members think in-person voting could be a little lower this year.

We will post the specific locations and times on our website when the information comes out.

