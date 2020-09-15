Advertisement

County Metro Homicide interviewing more witnesses three days after fatal shooting at UP Mall

Three days removed from a frantic scene at University Park Mall resulting in the murder of 23-year-old Delaney Crosby, investigators are still looking to track down the shooter that pulled the trigger.
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Three days removed from a frantic scene at University Park Mall resulting in the murder of 23-year-old Delaney Crosby, investigators are still looking to track down the shooter that pulled the trigger.

“We are slowly, methodically, progressively moving forward in the right direction and have a lot of good leads. We are continuing to speak with witnesses," County Metro Homicide Assistant Commander Dave Wells told 16 News Now on Monday.

And after reviewing footage from some of those witnesses and surveillance from inside the mall, Wells says the shooter was not alone.

“There were people in a group walking together. There were people that were with the shooter that have not come forward. All of these things makes our job more difficult.”

Also proving to be difficult for investigators is the recent uptick in crime working several investigations in just two short weeks.

But Wells says if working overtime means the shooter responsible for Crosby’s death is brought to justice, that’s exactly what investigators will do.

“When you get pulled in so many different directions. We actually have been sleeping here. So, we are trying our best. And we have a pretty good success rate down here. So, we don’t quit. We won’t quit. Everyone of those people deserves the justice and that kind of dedication. So that is why we are here.”

The results of the victim’s autopsy shows Crosby died of gun shot wounds. Wells says witnesses who seen what happened Saturday afternoon, should say something. The best way they can is by calling County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Stick with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow the latest from this investigation.

