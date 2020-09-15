Advertisement

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

The report examined 121 deaths of those younger than 21, as of the end of July. Like older adults, many of them had one or more medical condition — like lung problems, including asthma, obesity, heart problems or developmental conditions.

Deaths were also more common among those in certain racial and ethnic groups, according to the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC found 54 were Hispanic, 35 were Black, and 17 were white, even though overall there are far more white Americans than Black and Hispanic.

“It’s really pretty striking. It’s similar to what we see in adults,” and may reflect many things, including that many essential workers who have to go to work are Black and Hispanic parents, said Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at the University of Utah. He was not involved in the CDC study.

The numbers of young deaths are small though. They represent about 0.08% of the total U.S. deaths reported to CDC at the time, though children and college-age adults make up 26% of the U.S. population.

Fifteen of the deaths were tied to a rare condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can cause swelling and heart problems.

The report also found nearly two-thirds of the deaths were in males, and that deaths increased with age. There were 71 deaths among those under 17, including a dozen infants. The remaining 50 deaths were ages 18 to 20.

Scientists are still trying to understand why severe illnesses seem to become more common as children age. One theory is that young children have fewer sites on their airway surfaces that the coronavirus is able to attach to, Pavia said. Another is that children may be less prone to a dangerous overreaction by the immune system to the coronavirus, he added.

Thus far this year, the COVID-19 toll in children is lower than the pediatric flu deaths reported to the CDC during a routine flu season, which has been about 130 in recent years. But comparing the two is difficult for a number of reasons, including that most schools weren’t open during the spring because of the pandemic.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers find creative way to connect with students

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Teachers at Mary Frank Elementary School in Granger have come up with a creative way to show their faces to students.

Forecast

Hazy sunshine continues

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SHOT OF CHILLY AIR... We've been talking about this for a while now...the chillier air coming our way later this week. I'm now expecting a high of only 63 Friday and 65 Saturday...but each day will be mostly sunny. And I can't rule out lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which can bean a touch of frost in spots. It will warm up a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, very little chance. We have a tiny chance for a shower Wednesday evening, then a possible shower or thundershower by Wednesday or Thursday of "next" week...

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

News

Elkhart County Election Board prepares for upcoming election

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Monica Murphy
The Elkhart County Election Board met in Goshen today to start preparing for the upcoming election. There’s been some changes because of the pandemic.

News

Elkhart County Election Board prepares

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Elkhart County Election Board prepares

Latest News

Crime

County Metro Homicide interviewing more witnesses three days after fatal shooting at UP Mall

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Three days removed from a frantic scene at University Park Mall resulting in the murder of 23-year-old Delaney Crosby, investigators are still looking to track down the shooter that pulled the trigger.

News

South Bend charter schools ready for in-person learning

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The Success and Career academies will welcome students back on Sept. 28.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: The next generation of artificial limbs

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This is the next generation of artificial limbs—restoring the sense of touch to limbs that no longer exist.

National Politics

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.

Indiana

Layoffs coming to LaPorte’s Howmet Aerospace

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Layoffs are coming to Howmet Aerospace’s LaPorte facility in the next two months.