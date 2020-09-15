Brian Kelly calls Tommy Rees “poised” after first game as offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Duke game was only the second time offensive coordinator Tommy Rees ever called plays for the Fighting Irish.

Prior to last Saturday, the last time Rees was in the box calling plays was against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl, and the offense did not get off to the fast start that they did back in the bowl game.

In Rees' first game as the offensive coordinator, the Fighting Irish offense started out the game with three consecutive three and outs.

However, the offense quickly turned around.

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams burst onto the scene with two touchdowns and quarterback Ian Book threw for another. Notre Dame ended up tallying 441 yards of total offense in Rees' first game as the offensive coordinator.

Brian Kelly says he liked what he saw from Rees in Game 1.

“He’s 1-0 baby,” Kelly said. “1-0. Can’t beat that. I thought he was good. He was poised. My comments to him were to be patient. Hang in there with the run game. Stick with it. We looked so much better in the second half because you’ve got to have live reps. You’ve got to have guys that are going against you full go. As we found ourselves from the second half and our backs were more comfortable with what they were seeing, it looked the way I thought it would look. We expect to build off of that moving forward.”

Rees will look to build up the offense again on Saturday when South Florida comes to South Bend.

While it is a home game for the Fighting Irish, the game will not be shown on NBC. The US Open will be on the WNDU airwaves this weekend.

If you want to watch the Fighting Irish on Saturday, you can catch the game on the USA Network at 2:30 PM.

16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff show will air on Antenna TV due to NBC’s coverage of the US Open. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM.

