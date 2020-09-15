Brian Kelly “blessed” to have four-year extension and still hopes to win national championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, 16 News Now learned the news that Brian Kelly has known for months.

Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish head football coach had agreed to a contract extension.

The extension runs for four years and has Kelly as the Irish head coach through the 2024 season. Financial terms of the deal have not been released because Notre Dame is a private university.

If Kelly coaches through this extension, he will be the longest tenured head football coach in the history of Notre Dame.

Kelly says he still has the energy, the enthusiasm and the want to, to lead the Notre Dame football program.

“I’ve been very fortunate," Kelly said. "I am blessed that the university has given that trust in me to continue to lead this program. I feel blessed to have that opportunity. Obviously, knowing the great history and tradition of Notre Dame football, to be entrusted with that, I take that quite seriously. It still needed to be, from my perspective, things I needed and wanted to accomplish and where I believe our program could still achieve and that is still the ultimate goal, and our mission, to win the national championship.”

Kelly was asked in the past of the prospects of him coaching in 2024, and said he envisioned himself sipping Mai Tai’s on a beach somewhere.

Kelly says he still envisions the Mai Tai’s in 2024, but maybe in just July.

Kelly has a football game to prepare for this weekend when South Florida comes to town. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on the USA Network.

