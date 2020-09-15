Black Lives Matter street mural rejected in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The city commission of St. Joseph, Michigan, has rejected a proposed Black Lives Matter street mural.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, commissioners agree that the message is important, but they say they are bound by legal and liability concerns.

It would have been painted on Stadium Drive near St. Joseph High School.

Instead, they approved a replacement motion to develop a Black Lives Matter message that falls within legal limits.

