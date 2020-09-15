Arrest made in police department pension theft investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest has been made in a Michigan City Police Department pension theft investigation.

Back in January, it was reported that pension funds were being deposited into an account belonging to someone who died in 2015, but the board was not notified of their passing.

Reports say the funds were being managed by the daughter of the person who died.

62-year-old Pamela Westphal was arrested on Sept. 3.

She was released from the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

She appeared in court last week and is due back on Oct. 29.

