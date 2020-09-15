Advertisement

Apple picking season underway at Stover’s in Berrien Springs

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Nothing beats juicy, fresh-picked apples right off the tree.

You can pick to your heart’s content at Stover’s Farm Market & U-Pic in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

They offer 12 different varieties of apples, and half of those are ready for picking right now.

The family-owned farm has been a staple in southwest Michigan for years, and they rely on selling produce at farmer’s markets for revenue each year.

But this year has been tough because of the pandemic.

Despite the loss, 5th generation owner Kenny Stover is thankful for the support he has seen from the community.

“Leading into the year, my wife and I, we just didn’t know exactly how the year was going to play out,” Stover said. “At first, we were talking [that] we were going to have to sell our house, sell our cars because we did not want to lose the farm. And we were just very, very blessed on opening day of strawberry season.”

Stover’s Farm Market & U-Pic is located at 7837 M-139 in Berrien Springs.

The farm is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally set to make landfall late Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous hurricane season continues in the Atlantic

News

Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect weather for the final week of Summer.

News

Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The majority of damage was in the attic of the home.

News

String of thefts prompts warning from St. Joseph County Police

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The St. Joseph County Police Department is shedding light on a number of thefts that happened over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Crime

Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
St. Joseph County Assistant Commander David Wells confirms the shooter responsible for shooting and killing a man at University Park Mall on Saturday was not alone.

News

UP Mall Shooting: “All of the sudden I heard three, pop, pop, pop.”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Lori Jacob says she was just about to try on a pair of capris when a fun day shopping turned into terror.

News

More students wanting to pursue teaching careers at local universities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Bethel University and IU South Bend experts think the pandemic could be inspiring students to become teachers.

Forecast

Sunshine along with smoke

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STRANGE LOOK TO THE SKY... If it weren't for the forest fires out west, and the direction of the Jet Stream, we would have had a "blue sky" type of day with lots of sunshine today. But, because of the smoke in the upper atmosphere, we have had a day with "hazy" sunshine. And more than likely, with only slight shifts in those upper level winds, we'll continue to see that hazy look off and on all week. Temperatures will warm up a bit the next 2 days, then cool down big time for the end of the week. We may even see some lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which is close to the level for light frost. We'll be keeping an eye on that...and Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Sally are NOT expected to affect our weather at all...

Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopens after pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
After being forced to close during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopened Monday to a limited number of Club members.