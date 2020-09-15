Apple picking season underway at Stover’s in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Nothing beats juicy, fresh-picked apples right off the tree.

You can pick to your heart’s content at Stover’s Farm Market & U-Pic in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

They offer 12 different varieties of apples, and half of those are ready for picking right now.

The family-owned farm has been a staple in southwest Michigan for years, and they rely on selling produce at farmer’s markets for revenue each year.

But this year has been tough because of the pandemic.

Despite the loss, 5th generation owner Kenny Stover is thankful for the support he has seen from the community.

“Leading into the year, my wife and I, we just didn’t know exactly how the year was going to play out,” Stover said. “At first, we were talking [that] we were going to have to sell our house, sell our cars because we did not want to lose the farm. And we were just very, very blessed on opening day of strawberry season.”

Stover’s Farm Market & U-Pic is located at 7837 M-139 in Berrien Springs.

The farm is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

