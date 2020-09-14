UP Mall Shooting: “All of the sudden I heard three, pop, pop, pop.”
We’re hearing more from those who were inside the University Park Mall on Saturday when 23-year-old Delaney Crosby was shot and killed.
Lori Jacob says she was just about to try on a pair of capris when a fun day shopping turned into terror.
“All of the sudden I heard three pop pop pop," Jacob says.
Mayhem at the mall after gunshots echo through the stores.
“I thought, ‘what is that?’ and then I thought, ‘oh those were gun shots’,” Jacob adds.
She couldn’t believe what was happening.
“I found a pair of capris I wanted to try on and was heading to the lady’s dressing room.”
That JC Penny dressing room became a safety bunker.
“I was very scared. When I actually got into the cubicle and locked myself in, I had to cry a little bit, I had to pray a little bit, and take a lot of deep breaths, but yes it was scary," she says.
She sent a text to her husband so he would know she was safe.
There were other shoppers with her and one of them received a disturbing photo.
“There was a picture of a young man lying on the floor not moving, and that was not long after the pop pop pop," Jacob says.
Not even a half hour after the shooting, a photo making its rounds online allegedly showing the victim. That photo is not shown in this story out of respect for the family.
A life lost, a family shaken, and one fellow shopper on that fateful day has a message for the family.
“I’m so sorry for the loss of your young man, I said a prayer when I saw the picture, that please be with the friends and family of this young man.”
