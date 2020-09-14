Trial scheduled for woman charged in child neglect case
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One of five people charged in a child neglect case makes an appearance in court.
The final pre-trial conference for Fayette Robinette was this morning in Kosciusko County.
She is charged with neglect in connection to the abuse of a 2-year-old Nappanee boy in March of 2018.
Right now, a jury trial is scheduled for Robinette on Oct. 13.
Three of the five people charged in the case have already been sentenced.
