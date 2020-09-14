Tracking storms in the Gulf of Mexico with possible impacts here in Michiana

TODAY:

Clear skies, crisp, cool, dry. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Sally strengthens before making landfall near New Orleans Tuesday evening. We’re dry for the beginning of the week in Michiana. Sunny skies and low levels of humidity.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool. Lows in the upper 40s. A chilly start to your Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Sunny skies. Dry and pleasant! Highs in the middle 70s.

