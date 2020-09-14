Advertisement

Sunshine along with smoke

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STRANGE LOOK TO THE SKY... If it weren’t for the forest fires out west, and the direction of the Jet Stream, we would have had a “blue sky” type of day with lots of sunshine today. But, because of the smoke in the upper atmosphere, we have had a day with “hazy” sunshine. And more than likely, with only slight shifts in those upper level winds, we’ll continue to see that hazy look off and on all week. Temperatures will warm up a bit the next 2 days, then cool down big time for the end of the week. We may even see some lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which is close to the level for light frost. We’ll be keeping an eye on that...and Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Sally are NOT expected to affect our weather at all...

Tonight: Clear, but hazy...turning cool again. Low: 50, Wind: E 3-6

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine and comfortable. High: 76

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and rather cool. Low: 54

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a little milder...some clouds toward evening. High: 80

