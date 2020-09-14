Advertisement

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.(Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director Monday in the continuing upheaval over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Chief Le’Ron Singletary announced his retirement last week as part of a major shakeup of the city’s police leadership but said he would stay on through the end of the month.

Instead, Warren said at a news conference that she had permanently relieved him while suspending Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj without pay for 30 days following a cursory management review of the city’s role in Prude’s death.

“This initial look has shown what so many have suspected, that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department,” Warren said. “One that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. It shows that Mr. Prude’s death was not taken as seriously as it should have been by those who reviewed the case throughout city government at every level.”

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

His death has sparked nearly two weeks of nightly protests and calls for Warren’s resignation after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Warren said the review had produced eight recommendations, including that the city’s Office of Public Integrity investigate whether she or any other employees violated city policies or ethical standards.

The review by Deputy Mayor James Smith also recommended that the U.S. Justice Department conduct a review of the Rochester Police Department, including a review of all body-worn camera footage for use-of-force arrests over the past three years.

Warren said she would move forward with those and the other recommendations, which include having outside agencies review police training manuals and Freedom of Information Law procedures.

“I have apologized to the Prude family and this community for the failures that happened along the way, including my own,” Warren said. “As mayor, I own these failures.”

Roj said he accepted the suspension, but claimed he was not aware of what happened to Prude until Aug. 4. He said Singletary told him in an email of an ongoing criminal investigation and that the mayor was already informed.

“In hindsight, I agree I should have questioned the Chief further and/or taken the opportunity to discuss his email with the Mayor,” Roj said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More students wanting to pursue teaching careers at local universities

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Bethel University and IU South Bend experts think the pandemic could be inspiring students to become teachers.

Forecast

Sunshine along with smoke

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STRANGE LOOK TO THE SKY... If it weren't for the forest fires out west, and the direction of the Jet Stream, we would have had a "blue sky" type of day with lots of sunshine today. But, because of the smoke in the upper atmosphere, we have had a day with "hazy" sunshine. And more than likely, with only slight shifts in those upper level winds, we'll continue to see that hazy look off and on all week. Temperatures will warm up a bit the next 2 days, then cool down big time for the end of the week. We may even see some lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which is close to the level for light frost. We'll be keeping an eye on that...and Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Sally are NOT expected to affect our weather at all...

Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopens after pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
After being forced to close during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopened Monday to a limited number of Club members.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Latest News

Indiana

Meth bust in LaGrange County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is in jail after police say he took meth and started hallucinating before shooting up his own home.

Indiana

Trial scheduled for woman charged in child neglect case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
One of five people charged in a child neglect case makes an appearance in court.

Indiana

Police investigating Michigan City hit-and-run

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan City Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run the seriously hurt a pedestrian.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Cancer treatment during COVID-19

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re diagnosed with cancer during COVID, is it safe to get treatment?

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.