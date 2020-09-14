Police need public’s help finding shooter in University Park Mall killing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fewer people were observed to be spending time on Sunday at University Park Mall, where just the day before, police say two men started arguing.

But then a suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun, shooting and killing 23-year-old Delaney Crosby inside the mall where many families were doing their weekend shopping in the afternoon.

“We’re lucky there isn’t more tragic news involved with this,” said Asst. Commander Dave Wells of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide unit.

Investigators are calling this an isolated incident. But shoppers ran for cover, hiding in bathrooms and fearing the worst.

“It was traumatizing absolutely to me. I don’t feel safe anymore going anywhere - especially the mall, which I love so much. I go there everyday. Just imagine how the kids feel. There was tons of them at the mall,” reported mall employee Megan Nunemaker.

Police interviewed witnesses of the shooting. However, no arrests have been made in Crosby’s killing. Police ask anyone with information to call St. Joseph County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

