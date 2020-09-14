Police investigating Michigan City hit-and-run

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run the seriously hurt a pedestrian.

Officers were called Saturday night around 11:45 to the area of East Michigan Boulevard and Warke Road.

They found unresponsive woman in the roadway.

She is currently at the hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses say the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.

