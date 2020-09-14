Advertisement

PHM begins in-person learning

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation began in-person learning on Monday for the first time since March.

Pre-K through 3rd grade students who chose in-person learning were able to head back to the classroom.

Throughout the past few months, PHM has spent roughly $2 million on COVID-19 safety measures, which include extra staff, barriers, PPE and more.

The district says its number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

“Parents and students have to believe that it’s going to be safe,” said superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker. “About 80 percent of parents are sending their children back today. And so, we want them to feel that, because we want the students to be able to excel in school and to self-actualize and do their very best.”

On September 21st, 4th and 5th graders can head back to the classroom.

Watch the above video to learn more.

Latest News

News

Tracking storms in the Gulf of Mexico with possible impacts here in Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A dry start to the week with clear skies and cool temperatures

News

Police need public’s help finding shooter in University Park Mall killing

Updated: 10 hours ago
Police ask anyone with information to call St. Joseph County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Indiana

Elkhart police investigating shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A close call in Elkhart after police say 30 shots were fired striking several homes in 700 block of West Wolf Ave. just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

News

Police need public’s help finding shooter in University Park Mall killing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Police haven't made any arrests in the shooting death of 23-year-old Delaney Crosby.

Latest News

News

Pleasant evening will lead into a pleasant start to the workweek!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Pleasant overnight with lows in the lower 50s with sunshine on the way.

Michigan

Police say gunfire at Grand Rapids lounge leaves 7 wounded

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say gunfire at a Grand Rapids business badly wounded one many and wounded six other people early Sunday.

News

Indiana reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,249 more coronavirus cases and 1 more death on Sunday.

News

16 Pack-a-Backpack

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
Families stopped by the 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive-thru on Saturday.

News

Nat'l Day of Remembrance

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
Aborted fetuses found on the property of the late Dr. George Klopfer are memorialized Saturday.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.