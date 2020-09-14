PHM begins in-person learning

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation began in-person learning on Monday for the first time since March.

Pre-K through 3rd grade students who chose in-person learning were able to head back to the classroom.

Throughout the past few months, PHM has spent roughly $2 million on COVID-19 safety measures, which include extra staff, barriers, PPE and more.

The district says its number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

“Parents and students have to believe that it’s going to be safe,” said superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker. “About 80 percent of parents are sending their children back today. And so, we want them to feel that, because we want the students to be able to excel in school and to self-actualize and do their very best.”

On September 21st, 4th and 5th graders can head back to the classroom.

