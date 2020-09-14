Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 4 more coronavirus cases

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 4 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There have been 654 positive cases from 11,122 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 610 undergraduates, 34 graduate students and 10 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 48 active cases and 606 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 2.0%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

