Notre Dame football team to test players daily for COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame won its first game of the 2020 season on Saturday with the 27-13 victory over Duke, but how did the Irish tackle the coronavirus after Game 1?

Notre Dame announced today that two players tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. Two others players are also in quarantine due to contact tracing.

None of the four players played against Duke on Saturday.

Brian Kelly says the team is now ramping up tests. They will test players on a daily basis so they can do their best to tackle the coronavirus.

“It’s constantly staying on guard," Kelly said. "You can never let your guard down. I think we’ve got a great support staff led by doctor Matt Leiszler and Rob Hunt. They have been amazing. I don’t know how we would be here without those two in particular and their staffs. It’s being vigilant every single day. You can not let your guard down for one second.”

Kelly says the Irish can not let their guard down in their next game against South Florida either.

That will be a 2:30 PM kick on Saturday. The game will be shown on the USA Network.

Saturday’s Countdown to Kickoff show will air on Antenna TV due to NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Open. Countdown to Kickoff gets rolling at 1:30 PM.

