Michigan reports 1,088 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,088 more coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Monday.

This daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 12. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 544 per day.

There have been at least 6,601 deaths and 112,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 924 new cases reported. *The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 783 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 1 more coronavirus death, 441 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,807 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 475 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 711 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

