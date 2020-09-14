Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,088 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

There have been at least 6,601 deaths and 112,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,601 deaths and 112,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,088 more coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Monday.

This daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 12.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 544 per day.

There have been at least 6,601 deaths and 112,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 924 new cases reported. *The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 783 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 1 more coronavirus death, 441 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,807 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 475 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 711 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 4 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame estimates that there are 48 active cases and 606 people who have recovered.

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 755 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana developing virus vaccine eligibility criteria

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana health officials are developing the criteria they’ll use to decide who’s entitled to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Multiple areas in Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state gets ready for Tropical Storm Sally.

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.