Meth bust in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in jail after police say he took meth and started hallucinating before shooting up his own home.

Police say Mark King of Wolcottville believed he had been in a gun battle with imaginary men and women who were trying to steal his property.

King then fled to a near-by-neighbor’s home and made his way into their garage, where he broke a window after throwing an unloaded handgun at it.

He was eventually found by police and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He’s facing meth possession charges.

